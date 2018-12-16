Virginia Moran: Let’s follow Truckee’s lead with more open space

Regarding the article, "New Community Park Planned for Downtown Truckee," yes, this is just what east Nevada County/Placer County needs, yet another park! More open space! Good for you!

While on the western side of Nevada County, more development is planned on top of wetlands, landmark oaks, we still have no bike paths, sidewalks, and gosh why not a few hazardous waste dumps while you're at it, of course to add to existing mine waste (nice tie in)?

The only way we get parks on our side of the county is when the land collapses into a catastrophic sinkhole!

Virginia Moran

Grass Valley