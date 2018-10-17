William Mardison: Police officers’ association announces Truckee council endorsements

The Truckee Police Officers' Association is endorsing and supporting the campaigns of Richard Ludke, Anna Klovstad, and Carmen Carr for Truckee Town Council, 2018.

Our organization takes great pride in the people we recommend for our town government and believe in leaders who represent the best interests of our community and demonstrate a commitment to public safety.

It is because of the enormous amount of confidence we have in the ability of these candidates to be fair and impartial while making decisions for the citizens of Truckee, that we have decided to support them.

We believe each candidate understands the importance of continuing to promote the reasonable growth of business in the town, which is essential for a sustainable tax structure; while also understanding the complex issues the housing crisis has created for our community's working class, to include our public safety members. Each candidate is committed to finding solutions that keep those in the local labor force as residents, instead of making them into commuters.

Recommended Stories For You

In conjunction with affordable housing, our area's stagnant wages and high cost of living has equally contributed to the diminishment of a "local" workforce. Each of these candidates understand the need to remain competitive in public sector pay and benefits to attract and retain the highest qualified public safety employees in the region.

We have every confidence in our candidates' ability to fulfill these commitments to the citizens of Truckee through their interest in developing solutions that benefit all Truckee residents, as well as others who enjoy our great community.

William Mardison is president, and Kyle Vickers vice president, of the Truckee Police Officers' Association.