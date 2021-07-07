Oroville man headbutts, smashes window of South Tahoe police car
Special to the Sierra Sun
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — An Oroville man allegedly under the influence of alcohol resisted arrest and head-butted a window of a patrol car before being taken into custody on Saturday.
Brandon Cardoza, 25, was drawing attention to himself by standing in the middle of U.S. Highway 50 near Stateline, South Lake Tahoe Police Department officials said on Tuesday.
Officers detained Cardoza for being unable to care for his own safety or the safety of others due to being intoxicated.
After being placed in handcuffs, the department said Cardoza “smashed his forehead into the rear side glass of the patrol SUV causing it to break.”
Cardoza was arrested for misdemeanor obstruction and felony vandalism.
Cardoza is no longer in the El Dorado County Jail as of Tuesday.
Bill Rozak is the Editor of the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at brozak@tahoedailytribune.com
