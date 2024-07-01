Our Rustic Heart Candle Co. celebrates retail shop with ribbon cutting ceremony

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Our Rustic Heart recently celebrated the eight-month anniversary of their shop in the Pioneer Commerce Center with an official ribbon cutting.

Board of Directors members and staff from Truckee Chamber of Commerce attended, as well as Hilary Hobbs, Assistant Town Manager for the Town of Truckee.

For Our Rustic Heart founder and owner Chris West, celebrating her brick-and-mortar store was especially meaningful. Chris has lived in Truckee for 21 years, raising her children as a single mother. After six years of making candles and selling them at events and online, the shop is now the center of production, a creative workspace for classes, and a home base where the community can stop in and choose from a wide variety of Our Rustic Heart offerings and workshops. It’s also a family business – her son Noah West works alongside her as well as her second “daughter,” Laynee Giehler, also a long-time Truckee local and Noah’s partner.

Our Rustic Heart stemmed from Chris’s love of candles. After finding out that the candles that she loved to burn in her home contained ingredients that were at best manufactured and unnatural and at worst toxic, she researched her version of the “perfect” candle. After trying a variety of vegetable-based waxes, she ultimately chose a 100% U.S. farmed soy wax and combined it with her favorite blends of oils, balanced just right to make a perfectly scented, non-toxic, eco-friendly, long-lasting soy candle.

After giving her candles as gifts, Chris’s friends encouraged her to sell them. She became a vendor at the Truckee Certified Farmers Market, Truckee Thursdays, and local festivals like Made in Tahoe. Local Truckee and Tahoe shops began carrying her candles and her online Etsy business also flourished. In 2023, she opened Our Rustic Heart Candle Co. at 10975 Pioneer Trail #2, next door to Truckee Dance Factory in the Pioneer Commerce Center. Candle production is done in the back of the shop, the middle room is a workshop area, and the front is their retail store.

Our Rustic Heart candles feature 40 scent combinations, including Blood Orange, Lavender Flower, Lake Tahoe Cabin (pine, fir balsam, orange peel) and many more, along with beautiful, eco-friendly vessels that are reusable. Although Our Rustic Heart candles burn longer than most – 100 hours, you can purchase candle refill kits, making them environmentally-friendly as well as cost-effective. Our Rustic Heart also has a beautiful space for candle making classes; a guided group activity for anyone ages 6 and up that you can book online. Our Rustic Heart’s Nature’s No Fly Zone candles are a non-toxic, biodegradable way to ward off yellow jackets, mosquitoes, and other unwanted insects.

Chris does all of Our Rustic Heart’s packaging design and marketing with Laynee’s help, while Noah’s focus is on production and wholesale and online fulfillment. Their candles are sold at California 89, Mountain Arts Collective, and many other local shops and you can still find Our Rustic Heart at select Truckee Thursdays, the Truckee Farmers Market, at local festivals, and online at http://www.ourrusticheart.com .