‘Out of crisis comes strength:’ League to Save Lake Tahoe receives $100K on Giving Tuesday
The League to Save Lake Tahoe soared past its Giving Tuesday expectations, surpassing its $60,000 goal of donations by roughly $40,000.
The $100,000 raised was achieved via matching gifts from the Merrill Family Foundation and El Dorado Community Foundation, which Communications Manager Chris Joseph said exceeded all expectations and left the nonprofit organization “thrilled.”
Funds raised will go toward restoration, tackling invasive species, prevention of pollution, and helping with the aftermath of the Caldor Fire, which brought national attention to the region.
“Tahoe is on everyone’s minds and their support showed this Giving Tuesday,” added Joseph. “I think the Caldor Fire threw some additional light on the fragility of Tahoe — not just the environment, but the community too … Tahoe deserves protection. It deserves this attention, the love, and support that it’s gotten, and it’s great to see that come across on this Giving Tuesday.”
The League to Save Lake Tahoe will have another call for donations at the end of the year, “which is normal for us to try and carry momentum into 2022, and this has been a really fantastic start to that,” said Joseph.
To donate or to find more information, visit http://www.keeptahoeblue.org.
“All the people, who come together, whether they donate or they volunteer or they just do the little acts like leaving the lake better than they found it by picking up garbage — little actions like that, we call those people our Tahoe Blue Gooder family,” Joseph said. “We’ve definitely seen it grow over the course of the year. Out of crisis comes strength, and we’ve really seen that from Tahoe.”
Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com
