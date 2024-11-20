Outage and PSOM update

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Donner Public Utility District (TDPUD) is currently experiencing a transmission outage affecting customers in Tahoe Donner and Donner Lake due to a winter storm. This outage is not related to the ongoing Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSOM) warning for the Verdi area, and it does not appear to be connected to wildfire safety protocols at this time. NV Energy is actively responding to the outage, but there is no estimated time for power restoration as of now. Due to the ongoing wildfire safety measures, NV Energy’s system remains in wildfire safety mode, requiring visual inspections before power can be safely restored. Additionally, NV Energy crews are also addressing active PSOM outages in the Reno area, which could delay their response time. TDPUD will provide updates as more information becomes available.

The PSOM warning remains in effect for Verdi and, by extension, Truckee. Although NV Energy did not de-energize the transmission lines feeding TDPUD’s system at 6 a.m. due to improved weather conditions, wildfire risk continues to be a concern. Weather conditions in the area are being closely monitored, and a PSOM may still be initiated if conditions worsen. TDPUD will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves.

There has been some confusion regarding why a wildfire safety outage would occur during winter conditions. The main reason for concern is the forecasted high winds, which, when combined with low humidity and dry fuels, pose a significant risk for wildfire. Winds are expected to reach speeds of 50-60 mph in Western Nevada, with rain not expected until the afternoon. This creates a window of time where fires could spark and spread quickly, despite the rain arriving later in the day.

TDPUD relies on NV Energy’s transmission lines to bring electricity into our system from Verdi. If NV Energy de-energizes those transmission lines as a precautionary measure, power to TDPUD’s system is interrupted. While the weather event causing the PSOM is expected to subside by late evening, power restoration is not immediate. Both NV Energy and TDPUD must conduct thorough inspections of the systems before re-energizing to ensure that no damage has occurred that could potentially trigger a fire. NV Energy uses helicopters to patrol transmission lines, but this process can be delayed by weather conditions and can only be done during daylight hours. Once NV Energy has completed its inspections and re-energized its transmission lines, TDPUD will then inspect our system before restoring power to customers. Due to the challenging terrain and the ongoing weather conditions, this process could take up to one or more days.