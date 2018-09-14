Outgoing Chief Administrative Officer of Nevada County endorses Captain Shannan Moon for Sheriff

Rick Haffey, retiring Chief Administrative Officer of Nevada County was honored at a retirement luncheon two weeks ago held at the Miners Foundry.

The event was filled with County staff, elected Officials, former elected Officials, and many community members. Mr. Haffey took the opportunity to thank the Board of Supervisors, past and present and County Staff, past and present.

He specifically called out Captain Shannan Moon of the Sheriff's Office endorsing her "as the most qualified candidate to be the next Sheriff of Nevada County."

In a statement issued by Mr. Haffey he further detailed his support.

"Shannan Moon is far and away the most qualified candidate for Sheriff. I have worked with her and have seen her in action. I know Shannan will blend the best of traditional law enforcement values with a high level of accountability, collaboration and 21st century leadership. We are so lucky to have her as the choice for Sheriff."

Moon who won the June primary will compete for the top post in the November election. Captain Moon is a lifelong resident of Nevada County and a 28-year veteran of the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.