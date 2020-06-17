Outpatient lab services resume at Tahoe Forest Hospital
Beginning June 8, outpatient lab services resumed at the main laboratory off the lobby of Tahoe Forest Hospital on 10121 Pine Ave. The Outpatient Lab will no longer be located in the Medical Office Building at 10956 Donner Pass Rd., Suite 240.
According to a news release, Tahoe Forest Hospital continues its enhanced infection prevention practices for the safety of its community and staff members. Patients entering the hospital will be screened on arrival and are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Appointments for lab work are available and can be scheduled through Tahoe Forest Health System’s online lab scheduling at http://www.tfhd.com/lab, or by calling 530-582-6510.
Source: Tahoe Forest Health System
