Outside acquires local startup Stomp Sessions

Local startup Stomp Sessions has been acquired by Outside Interactive, Inc.

Courtesy of Stomp Sessions

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee’s Ryan Williams has come full circle.

The co-founder of local startup, Stomp Sessions, announced the company has been acquired by Outside Interactive, Inc. — the same brand that featured him in its Warren Miller movies in the 90s.

“It’s just the perfect match where we can continue doing what we are doing and scale the product itself,” said Williams. “It’s exciting to be in this spot.”

Since its launch in Truckee in 2016, Stomp Sessions offers users access to pro knowledge, skills and tricks via digital coaching from professional athletes across a variety of sports. Stomp Sessions now has subscribers in 68 countries with more than 100 tutorials across skateboarding, surfing, snowboarding and mountain biking. Members have access to all tutorials including the ability to receive pro digital coaching of their own videos.

The platform’s tutorials and learning tools will now be integrated with Outside Learn, a part of the Outside-Plus membership bundle.

“As Outside expands into the action sports market, Stomp’s audience, learning content, and industry partnerships are a perfect complement to Outside’s portfolio of leading brands in skiing, running, climbing, cycling, backpacking, and other outdoor sports,” said Outside CEO Robin Thurston, in a news release. “Stomp’s content and expertise expands our extensive catalog of in-depth virtual education to include courses for snowboarders, surfers, skateboarders, and mountain bikers. We’re also excited to welcome Ryan Williams, the co-founder and CEO of Stomp, as the new director of Outside Learn. His background as an X Games medalist, entrepreneur, and advocate for Stomp athletes will help us continue to be a leader and innovator in this space.”

Outside Learn, Outside’s hub for courses on fitness, nutrition, and outdoor sports, will feature Stomp Sessions courses co-created with icons such as local mountain biker Cam Zink, surfers Josh Kerr and Brett Simpson, skateboarders Manny Santiago and Amelia Brodka, and snowboarders Brock Crouch and Dave Downing. Stomp Sessions members will continue to have access to the educational content on Outside Learn.

“Since day one, our mantra at Stomp has been ‘Get Better, Faster,’” added Williams, “and we are living that mission today by taking our platform to the next level with Outside. We are looking forward to growing the action sports audience at Outside by expanding the portfolio of how-to and training content.”

As Outside’s new director of Outside Learn, Williams will guide Outside’s educational programming, produce new content, collaborate with cross-functional teams at Outside, and manage the Learn team of editors, producers, and talent managers.

“We’ve got new content every month, but now instead of just four sports we’ve got 11 sports, and then distribution-wise it’s great because we’ve got an audience of millions and millions of eyeballs looking at it, so we’re just helping that many more people out,” said Williams.

Sports include snowboarding, skiing, mountain biking, skating, surfing, backpacking, climbing, and yoga; along with other courses on fitness, mapping, nutrition, and creating.

Williams will also work with Outside to integrate popular Stomp coaching tools that enabled users to learn directly from the pros and to share their own content. Those that subscribe to Stomp Sessions were giving a new Outside+ membership. All of Stomp Sessions’ content will be on Outside Learn.

On Monday, Outside Learn will release a learn how to freeski video with Connery Lundin, who was recently featured in the latest Warren Miller film, “Daymaker.” Cinematographer Christ Patterson filmed Lundin’s segment for “Daymaker” and also filmed Williams more than two decades ago.

For more information, visit learn.outsideonline.com .