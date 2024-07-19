OV-1’s North Ridge shaded fuel break done in Olympic Valley

The 120 acre project area is on public and private land.

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot came to Olympic Valley recently and highlighted the completion of a 120-acre shaded fuel break along the North Ridge in a post on X.

“We’ve also done so much building our wildfire resilience across the state like this project in Olympic Valley in the Tahoe Basin where the community, the local community, and the fire department have come together with funding from CAL FIRE (California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection) and built this fuel break behind me,” said Crowfoot. “One of 1,900 projects across the state that are planned locally and then executed in between our federal agencies, our state agencies and our local agencies to protect communities.”

The project began in November 2022 when the Olympic Valley Public Service District Board of Directors approved the Community Wildfire Protection Plan. It identified five wildfire protection plan target areas.

“The big one is called OV-1, that is on the North Ridge of the valley and is a 120 acre shaded fuel break thinning project,” Fire Chief Brad Chisholm said in 2023. “The project will go from the ridge to about ⅓ of the way down the ridge to reduce risk of a more catastrophic wildfire but still allow for a lower intensity fire or prescribed burning in the area.”

The project area butts up to the Olympic Valley drainage on one side and the Pole Creek drainage on the other. It is on public and private land.

This project was funded by CAL FIRE’s Fire Prevention Program as part of the California Climate Investments Program.

It aims to reduce wildfire risk by using mechanical thinning and mastication to break up vegetation. This significantly lowers flame intensity, rate of spread, and potential wildfire duration in the area.

Cross Check Services performed the work.

“As wildfires and activity pick up across the state, I’m proud to report on our progress protecting communities and landscapes from catastrophic wildfire risk,” Crowfoot said. “So what’s happened in the last few years?

CAL FIRE’s budget has increased significantly, providing more planes and helicopters, technology, and personnel to attack fires when they start to help keep them small and protect communities.”

Olympic Valley Fuel Reduction Project, is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing GHG emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment particularly in disadvantaged communities.

According to Investopedia, a cap and trade program issues emissions allowances. These allowances can be auctioned or traded on secondary markets, creating a carbon price. This program helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Cap-and-Trade program also creates a financial incentive for industries to invest in clean technology and develop innovative ways to reduce pollution.

California Climate Investments projects include affordable housing, renewable energy, public transportation, zero-emission vehicles, environmental restoration, more sustainable agriculture, recycling, and more.

At least 35% of these investments are located within and benefiting residents of disadvantaged communities, low-income communities, and low-income households in California.

There was a delay executing the project, according to Olympic Valley Public Service District’s Spring 2024 update. It said Cross Check Services completed the road work and 30% of the 120-acre project area prior to winterizing the project in mid-November.

At that time, about 50 acres had been operated on and 35 acres were fully treated. Then they removed the equipment and halted operations since the roads accessing and within the site had a lot of clay content.

The project restarted in the spring/summer of 2024 when ground conditions changed. It took about a month to complete.

For more information on the Community Wildfire Protection Plan, go to https://www.ovpsd.org/ovfd/fuel-reduction-projects .

For more information on the California Climate Investments, go to http://www.caclimateinvestments.ca.gov