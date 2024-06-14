Over 100 community members make inaugural Discover & Discuss community event a success

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — In the final week of May, Placer County invited members of the public to the inaugural “Discover and Discuss” event in North Lake Tahoe to ask questions and share feedback about regional projects and programs. Over 120 community members joined 30 county staff and 10 partner agencies at the educational event in Kings Beach to learn more about shaping the vision of a vibrant, healthy and sustainable Tahoe.

Provided

From housing to transportation, construction to land use, participants had a chance to meet face-to-face with regional experts, ask questions and provide feedback. It was an invaluable opportunity for staff to share updates to the public and for community members to learn about the diverse range of initiatives, programs and projects enriching the region, including:

Housing: County staff discussed achievable housing in North Lake Tahoe including the Workforce Housing Preservation Program and Lease to Locals program. Tahoe Regional Planning Agency staff were also in attendance and spoke to participants about accessory dwelling units and their Phase 2 housing amendments.

Land use: Placer’s Community Development and Resource Agency staff provided insight into the land use development process and provided an overview of ongoing projects in the region.

Office of Emergency Management: County staff shared emergency preparedness, wildfire and defensible space information. They also highlighted the new TahoeAlerts emergency notification system finder that allows residents and visitors to easily locate and sign up for an emergency notification system wherever they are in the Lake Tahoe region.

Resort Triangle Trail: County staff teamed up with Northstar Community Services District, North Tahoe Public Utilities District, Tahoe City Public Utilities District and Olympic Valley Public Services District to discuss the paved Resort Triangle Trail including Martis Valley Trail, the North Shore Trail project and more.

Infrastructure: County staff highlighted the Grove Street Signal Project and Tahoe City Downtown Access project, as well as the county’s Parking Management Program, the 89/267 Priority Transit Lane, Fanny Bridge project and more.

Caltrans: Attendees had a chance to ask about road construction in the region and state projects occurring in North Lake Tahoe.

Transit: County staff joined Truckee/North Tahoe Transportation Management Association staff to discuss regional transportation and TART Connect service.

Economic vitality: County staff joined the North Tahoe Chamber, Tahoe City Downtown Association, and the North Tahoe Business Association to discuss economic vitality in Placer. Also, the North Tahoe Community Alliance hosted a TOT-TBID Dollars at Work table.

Engage Placer: County Executive Office and Public Affairs Office staff provided general event and engagement feedback and assisted participants with surveys, information and logistics.

Provided

The Sierra Community House was also heavily involved as they provided Spanish interpretation throughout the evening as well as a children’s activity area.

This is the first of future planned events to provide new and important information to the Placer County community in North Lake Tahoe. Stay tuned for further announcements.

For interested community members, the county is encouraging the public to provide feedback on the event and ideas for local service improvements in a short survey by clicking here .