Over 2K acres burned, thousands evacuated as River Fire rages in Nevada, Placer counties

More than 6,000 people have been evacuated, 2,400 acres burned, and at least 50 structures destroyed as a result of the River Fire that started at the Bear River Campground in Colfax Wednesday afternoon, authorities said at a Thursday morning briefing.

The fire, which was zero percent contained as of Thursday morning, spread rapidly after initially being reported at 2:02 p.m. Wednesday, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Mary Eldridge. Just one acre at that time, the blaze grew to approximately 100 acres by 3:30 p.m., threatening homes and forcing evacuations along Highway 174.

The specific evacuation zones can be viewed at https://community.zonehaven.com .

Fire weather remained critical Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

According to CHP, the following road closures remain in effect: Tokayana Way between Rising Sun and Placer Hills; Ben Taylor Road; and Highway 174 between Rollins Lake Road and You Bet Road.