Over 34K Nevada County residents fully vaccinated

As of Wednesday, 78,186 doses have been administered to Nevada County residents, according to the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.

According to the state’s weekly update on vaccination status by group, Nevada County has 34,659 residents who have been fully vaccinated and 10,435 who have been partially vaccinated.

As of this week, according to the state dashboard, Nevada County residents who have received at least one dose represent 51.1% of those 65 or older; 48.4% of those aged 50 to 64; and 29% of those aged 18 to 49, the county’s biggest group.

According to a news release from the state Department of Public Health, individuals 12 or older will be able to visit MyTurn to find vaccine appointments beginning today.

The state announced this following the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s Monday announcement that the Pfizer vaccine, previously authorized for use in individuals 16 or older, is now approved for those 12 or older.

Nevada County Director of Health and Human Services Ryan Gruver said in a Q&A Wednesday that he expects there will continue to be sufficient supply of the Pfizer vaccine in the county regardless of the eligibility expansion.

He noted that the expansion to include individuals aged 12 to 15 represents less than 4,000 additional people in the county’s eligible population.

County officials have said that, at their clinics, parental consent and presence is required when vaccinating anyone under 18.

Since February, Nevada County Public Health has been adding first-dose appointments for their Grass Valley clinic located at 1345 Whispering Pines Lane to MyTurn every Friday at noon. This clinic offers the Pfizer vaccine, and is open Monday through Friday.

Other local vaccine providers, including Western Sierra Medical Clinic, YubaDocs Urgent Care, and SaveMart have also recently been added to the MyTurn appointment system.

The county’s clinic at the Sierra College campus’ gymnasium in Grass Valley was opened to walk-ins last week. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. This clinic offers the Moderna vaccine, meaning residents 18 or older can be vaccinated there.

