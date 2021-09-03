Oxygen bar offers relief to Tahoe’s smoke filled skies

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — With air quality mostly hazardous in the Lake Tahoe Basin, everybody is looking for relief and searching for things to do indoors.

Enter Go2 Aroma Oxygen Bar.

The bar offers a variety of essential oil based solutions combined with pure oxygen to help increase the amount of oxygen flowing in the bloodstream.

The family owned business that was founded in July 2018 by mother-and-son-duo Virginia and Benjamin Jordan, offers appointment-based sessions that range from 10 to 40 minutes. The bar also offers event packages, and has hosted multiple events within the community since opening.

Co-founder Virginia Jordan opened Go2 Aroma Oxygen Bar in 2018 on Tahoe Blvd, located in the same building as the Talbot Images shop.

Photo by Miranda Jacobson

The aroma menu that customers can choose from carries a wide option of different mixes and blends, each unique in how they aid the body. One popular blend is “Chillin,” which has eucalyptus and promotes respiratory health and an energizing feeling in the body.

Due to the smoke, co-founder Virginia Jordan said that a lot more people have been scheduling appointments.

“Lots of people are having headaches from the smoke and oxygen is a great reliever,” said Jordan. “When you come in, we give you your oxygen saturation reading, and some of our blends, especially eucalyptus and peppermint are good respiratory blends. So a lot of people are getting relief from those.”

Go2’s blends are created with doTERRA essential oils. Along with an assortment of flavors to choose from at the bar, customers are also able to purchase doTERRA essential oils to use at home, along with canisters of air and vapor sticks. Jordan recommends doTERRA’s Youtube videos for those who are looking to learn about more ways to use the different products.

The shop has two oxygen machines. The shop also offers seasonal menus. The autumn menu should be posted in the bar soon.

Photo by Miranda Jacobson

The business came about when her son, Benjamin, took an entrepreneurship class at Sierra Nevada University and had to create a business plan for one of his projects. The plan matched up with his mother’s health needs, who was struggling with altitude sickness at the time.

Since then, one of the businesses biggest hurdles was getting through COVID. Although Go2 Aroma Bar was closed for nine months, Jordan said that now there are a lot more regulars who come in than before they closed.

“We have some regulars that last year had caught COVID, and they come in and use the oxygen machine and they have described it really as ‘a real friend to their lungs,’” said Jordan.

The sessions, which range from $10-$30 for anywhere between 10 and 30 minutes, can be done alone or with up to four people. Guests also receive their own nose hose, or cannula, which is then safely disposed of afterwards.

For those regulars who’d like to save some money on visits, Jordan recommends their loyalty card, which comes in five or 10 session packs. Information on prices for loyalty cards, as well as how to have Go2 at your next event, is available on the Go2 website at oxygenbartahoe.com .

During the session, customers are welcome to do whatever feels most relaxing to them. Jordan said that many people mediate, or play on their phones. Guests are also welcome to use their computers in the wifi-equipped building, or pick up an interesting conversation with Jordan.

“We like to give back to the community,” said Jordan. “It’s a family business. We know the people who have worked here for 30 years, and my kids grew up with a lot of kids here in town. So it’s nice that it keeps us at the local wind speed.”

For more information about the oxygen bar, visit oxygenbartahoe.com .

Miranda Jacobson is a staff writer for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun