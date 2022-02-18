Pacific Crest Commons affordable housing project inches forward

The Pacific Crest Commons affordable housing project inched a step closer to reality at Tuesday’s Truckee Planning Commission meeting.

Funding for the project is expected to come from state and federal low income housing credits, tax exempt bonds, and other loans and grants.

In order to fill the funding gap and provide leverage for obtaining credits, bonds, and other funding for construction of a pair of three-story buildings that will house 55 units, project developers, The Pacific Companies, requested a $1 million, low interest deferred loan commitment from Truckee.

The Martis Fund subsequently promised a $1 million matching grant if the town provides the loan. At the Jan. 11 Town Council meeting, authorization of the loan was granted, provided that the developers would bring the project to the Truckee Planning Commission to discuss design recommendations.

The project, at 11300 Donner Way and 10079 Highway 89, is proposed on the former Truckee California Highway Patrol site that served as a CHP facility until 2019. Existing structures and utilities at the site are to be removed by the developer.





The 1.7-acre property is state owned and located at the entrance of the Gateway neighborhood. The area was made possible for development through a state order, which directed the Department of General Services and Department of Housing and Community Development to identify state-owned land for development of affordable housing. The two departments analyzed more than 44,000 parcels and chose the site as one of 75 sites approved through the executive order.

The project is proposed to include studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom rental options. The development will also have a community space, meeting rooms, an outdoor play area, and possibly a public art display. Bike storage and parking spaces will also be provided.

Rental terms for the proposed project would be 12 months and would be restricted to those living and working in the region that make no more than 80% of the area median income. Rent is slated to be between $260 and $1,700 per month

On Tuesday, the Planning Commission received an update on the project and provided recommendations including investigating the feasibility of adding balconies to each unit, additional fencing or vegetation around the play area, and use of solar panels on roofs.

The Pacific Companies have previously partnered with Truckee on other affordable housing projects, including Frishman Hollow and Henness Flats.

Staff will bring recommendations to a future Truckee Town Council meeting.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com