Pack your patience: Navigating summer in Truckee-Tahoe as a local (Opinion)

We all know that Summer in Truckee-Tahoe is magical. It is the reason many of us choose to live here; we get unbridled access to the beautiful outdoors through hiking, biking, swimming and boating. But for locals, summer can also bring unique challenges: traffic backups on Donner Pass Road, full parking lots at trailheads by 9:00 a.m., long lines at the grocery store, traffic congestion throughout town, and a constant hum of unfamiliar faces asking for directions or where to get the best sandwich in town.

It’s easy to get frustrated when your quiet shoulder-season routine gets upended. But this time of year also offers a powerful reminder: being a local in a place people dream of visiting is a privilege, and with it comes the opportunity to show up for our community in meaningful ways.

That’s where my new summer mantra comes in – pack your patience.

Patience isn’t just about taking a deep breath when someone parks too close or asks where the lake is for the fifth time today. It’s about remembering why people come here in the first place: to experience the same beauty, relaxation, and connection that drew most of us to Truckee-Tahoe in the first place. Whether you’ve lived here for three generations or three weeks, being part of a destination community means embracing the reality that we share this place with visitors and with each other.

Many of our neighbors and friends rely on the tourism economy. Our local shops, restaurants, adventure guides, lodging providers, and countless other small businesses depend on strong summer seasons to sustain themselves through quieter months. When we show patience toward visitors, we’re not just being kind, we’re helping create a welcoming atmosphere that supports jobs and local livelihoods.

Packing your patience also means giving yourself grace. Know your boundaries. Visit the grocery store early. Take the back road home. Ride your bike to work and appointments. Take Tart Connect so you don’t have to worry about parking. Opt for lesser-known trails or head out during off-peak hours. And when you’re out and about, think of each visitor as someone experiencing Truckee-Tahoe for the first time. A friendly tip or warm smile can go a long way in shaping someone’s trip and how they talk about our community when they go home.

This summer, let’s all commit to being champions for the place we love. That doesn’t mean tolerating bad behavior or ignoring challenges, but it does mean choosing to approach the season with empathy, flexibility, and perspective.

We live where people vacation. This place we call home is a gift, and one we get to share. So before you head out, whether it’s to downtown, the trailhead, or the beach, make sure you’ve got the essentials: water, sunscreen… and plenty of patience. You’ll need it, but more importantly, it will make someone else’s day a little better, too. And that’s what community is all about.