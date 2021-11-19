Pahrump Valley ends Truckee state title streak
Lady Wolverines fall 1-0 in soccer state semifinals
The run for state titles of the Truckee girls’ soccer program came to an end Saturday at the hands of eventual Class 3A champion, Pahrump Valley.
The Wolverines had won the last four Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A state titles, and came into last weekend’s tournament as the No. 2 seed from the Northern League. Playing at Pahrump, the Wolverines surrendered a first half goal, and weren’t able to find the equalizer as the Trojans held on for a 1-0 win in state semifinals. From there, Pahrump went on to beat South Tahoe, 1-0, to claim the Class 3A title.
Truckee finished the season with a 15-3-1 record, including an 8-1-1- league record to earn the West League regular season title. The girls would advance to the league championship game and earn a state tournament berth earlier in the month on the heels of a double overtime win against Wooster. Truckee would later fall 2-0 to South Tahoe in the Northern League title game, setting up the team’s matchup against Southern League champions, Pahrump Valley.
Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com
