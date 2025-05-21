Paid parking to resume June 2 in North Lake Tahoe; community invited to series of parking stakeholder meetings

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — County officials are reminding the public that paid parking in Kings Beach will resume June 2 at Christmas Tree Parking Lot on the south side of state Route 28 – and will start at Brook Lot on the north side of Brook Avenue between Bear Street and Racoon Street.

Last summer, Placer County introduced paid parking and phase one of the North Lake Tahoe Parking Management Program to the Kings Beach community through a pilot program at Christmas Tree Parking Lot from Aug. 6 to Sept. 30. Paid parking is one component of the county’s larger parking management strategy to help better manage the existing parking supply that supports local businesses in the region while also promoting public transit use and alternative travel modes. Other parking management strategies include increased parking enforcement, enhanced wayfinding signs, and park and ride shuttles.

This year, the county will implement hourly paid parking rates and maintain the same all-day parking fee at the two county-owned parking lots in Kings Beach to ensure short-term parkers can be accommodated. Rates include the following:

All-day parking (7 a.m. – 10 p.m.): $10

Evening parking (5 – 10 p.m.): $2

Short-term parking (7 a.m. – 5 p.m.): $2/hour, up to two hours

Short-term parking (7 a.m. – 5 p.m.): $2/hour, up to two hours Holidays (all-day parking): $20

Spanish translations have been added to lot signage and pay stations as well. The June 2 date to implement paid parking at the Brook Avenue lot is contingent on the installation of a pay station before that date.

Stakeholder meetings to begin this week

On Thursday, May 22, Placer County staff will host a virtual community meeting to provide a presentation from the program consultant team. This will be followed by a question-and-answer session covering key updates, such as last year’s outcomes, what to expect this summer and opportunities to continue shaping the program. This meeting is the first of four community sessions scheduled around the Summer 2025 program, with additional meetings anticipated in July, September and November.

May 22 – 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Register to attend on Zoom by clicking here .

Members of the public can also engage with the Parking Management Program on the county’s Engage Placer website here: https://engage.placer.ca.gov/parking-management-program .

The North Lake Tahoe Parking Management Program was initiated using transient occupancy tax funding through the TOT-TBID Dollars at Work program in partnership with the North Tahoe Community Alliance. Over $1 million has been provided to cover capital costs, operations and maintenance and enforcement of the program.

Learn more about the Parking Management Program here: https://www.placer.ca.gov/8857/Parking-Management-Program .