Palisades announces full line-up of Tahoe Live Music Event; DIESEL, aka Shaquille O’Neal to be performing
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Palisades Tahoe shared the full line-up for the highly anticipated Tahoe Live Music Event, the electrifying festival to kick off the winter season with the world’s leading EDM artists, DIESEL (aka Shaquille O’Neal) and REZZ in the heart of the picturesque North Lake Tahoe region from December 15-16.
On December 15, festival-goers can delight in a slew of talented artists including Daneger, Kowta back to back with Downlo, Eazybaked, Truth, Rusko, and Boogie T, all leading up to headliner REZZ. The following day on December 16, Cat Liu starts the festivities off, followed by Levity, Nostalgia, Ship Wrek, J.Worra, Disco Lines, and finally DIESEL, aka Shaquille O’Neal!
Tickets are now on sale for the kick-off winter event of the season that goes beyond music, offering an immersive encounter that merges the excitement of live performances with the awe-inspiring splendor of the North Lake Tahoe region.
For more information on parking at Palisades Tahoe please visit http://www.parkpalisadestahoe.com.
