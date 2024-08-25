Palisades’ plan: Tahoe deserves better (Opinion)

It is time for Palisades/Alterra to rethink what they are proposing for Olympic Valley. At a hearing on August 17th the community turned out in force to state their displeasure with the size and scale of the project, which has not materially changed in size and scope since it’s unveiling. Many spoke of how the pristine valley, with its spectacular mountainous views, would be forever marred by the proposed structures. Who thinks that a nearly 10 story indoor waterpark is right for the valley, let alone anywhere in the Tahoe region? People come to the Tahoe area and the valley to experience the incredible natural beauty and its numerous recreational opportunities, which certainly does not need to include an indoor water park.

Exposing residents and even more tourists to elevated fire risks is a significant concern related to this project as well. In the valley there is only one viable exit point, which is counter to normal emergency protocols. Depending on the positioning and direction of the fire, it is not realistic to believe that everyone would be able to be evacuated from the valley in a timely manner and many would be stuck in their cars, so shelter-in-place has been presented as an alternative to be done in the Palisades parking lot. Shelter-in-place is considered by fire agencies to be the last option during a fire evacuation event because it holds the greatest risks due to the unknown implications of fire behavior during an incident. The valley is a bowl, so in a major fire event there would likely be a significant amount of smoke settling on the valley floor creating a respiratory challenge for those that remain. Embers will be falling as well, which will create spot fires in and around the village further endangering the people sheltering in place. The possibility of a Lahaina like fire is all too real and the potential for significant deaths is front of mind for all who are concerned.

The reduced size alternative project proposed by the Friends of Olympic Valley is a reasonable, logical, and viable compromise, but Palisades and Placer County seem unwilling to give it fair consideration. Profits over people should never be implemented in government and unfortunately that appears to be the case happening now. Stand up and push back against this bias at the next hearing on September 5th at 10AM at the North Tahoe Event Center.

Wayne Nader

Candidate for Placer County Supervisor