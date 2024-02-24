Palisades Stifel World Cup: How to watch
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – The Palisades Stifel World Cup races start today, Saturday, Feb. 24. The first Giant Slalom starts at 10 a.m. PST, followed by the second at 1:15 p.m. PST
Tomorrow, Sunday, Feb. 25, the first Slalom begins at 10 a.m. PST, with the second following at 1:15 p.m. PST
118 athletes will be competing representing 26 countries (Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Italy, Japan, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway,Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United States). Nine athletes are representing the United States.
Catch the action live at https://watch.outsideonline.com/, CNBC, or Peacock.
