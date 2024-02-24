Palisades Stifel World Cup: How to watch

Slalom races start today.

Provided / Palisades Tahoe

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – The Palisades Stifel World Cup races start today, Saturday, Feb. 24. The first Giant Slalom starts at 10 a.m. PST, followed by the second at 1:15 p.m. PST

Tomorrow, Sunday, Feb. 25, the first Slalom begins at 10 a.m. PST, with the second following at 1:15 p.m. PST

118 athletes will be competing representing 26 countries (Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Italy, Japan, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway,Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United States). Nine athletes are representing the United States.

Catch the action live at https://watch.outsideonline.com/ , CNBC, or Peacock.