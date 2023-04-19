Palisades Tahoe breaks 25-year snow record
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Palisades Tahoe has had what they’re calling the most iconic year yet, unveiling the Base to Base Gondola, opening the new high-speed six-pack Red Dog Chair, hosting the Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup, and now Mother Nature has gifted Palisades Tahoe with the most snowfall since the turn of the millenium, breaking the previously held record of the 2016-2017 season.
With Tuesday’s snowfall of 10 inches, the previously held record of 707 inches of snowfall for the 2016-2017 season has been broken as Palisades Tahoe is now sitting at 710 inches of snow, which is 178% of our average season snowfall of 400 inches.
“Palisades Tahoe has been fortunate to receive an incredible amount of snowfall this season, covering our mountain in deep snow. Skiers and snowboarders have had an unforgettable time on both the groomed trails and the untouched snow pockets. We are immensely grateful for the iconic conditions and natural beauty that Mother Nature has gifted us with this season at Palisades Tahoe,” said Dee Byrne, President and COO, Palisades Tahoe.
This record season snowfall has allowed Palisades Tahoe to stay open on the Alpine side until the Fourth of July.
Source: Palisades Tahoe
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.