Palisades Tahoe breaks 25-year snow record

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Palisades Tahoe has had what they’re calling the most iconic year yet, unveiling the Base to Base Gondola, opening the new high-speed six-pack Red Dog Chair, hosting the Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup, and now Mother Nature has gifted Palisades Tahoe with the most snowfall since the turn of the millenium, breaking the previously held record of the 2016-2017 season.

With Tuesday’s snowfall of 10 inches, the previously held record of 707 inches of snowfall for the 2016-2017 season has been broken as Palisades Tahoe is now sitting at 710 inches of snow, which is 178% of our average season snowfall of 400 inches.

“Palisades Tahoe has been fortunate to receive an incredible amount of snowfall this season, covering our mountain in deep snow. Skiers and snowboarders have had an unforgettable time on both the groomed trails and the untouched snow pockets. We are immensely grateful for the iconic conditions and natural beauty that Mother Nature has gifted us with this season at Palisades Tahoe,” said Dee Byrne, President and COO, Palisades Tahoe.

This record season snowfall has allowed Palisades Tahoe to stay open on the Alpine side until the Fourth of July.

