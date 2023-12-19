Palisades Tahoe brings back Park and Ride Program

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — To enhance the parking program for guests, Palisades Tahoe is thrilled to announce the return of the Park and Ride program for the 2023-24 ski season. This initiative aims to provide convenient transportation options, making it easier for visitors to access the resort.

This season, Palisades Tahoe teamed up with T.A.R.T. (Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit) to offer Park and Ride shuttles from two key locations: TTUSD in Truckee and the Tahoe City Transit Center/64 Acres in Tahoe City. These strategic locations have been chosen to facilitate easy access for guests to make for a seamless transition to Palisades Tahoe . Here you will find detailed schedules and maps of the Park and Ride locations. These resources provide comprehensive information on shuttle timings and the designated pick-up and drop-off points.

The Park and Ride program is designed to offer a hassle-free transportation solution, allowing guests to focus on enjoying their time on the slopes. By choosing the Park and Ride option, guests can avoid making a parking reservation, cut down on fuel emissions, and save some money at the gas pump.

As the community gears up for the busy season, Palisades Tahoe remains committed to delivering exceptional service and memorable experiences for all visitors to North Lake Tahoe.