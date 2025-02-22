Palisades Tahoe brings back town race league series for its 75th anniversary

Event Details: Check-In Location: Base of the Exhibition Lift from 1:00 PM to 3:30 PM Race Start Time: 3:00 PM Race Format: Two (2) runs per racer Eligibility: Must be 18+ years old to participate Lift Access: Racers must have an Ikon Pass or a discounted lift ticket (discounted tickets available at the ticket office starting at 2:30 PM) Registration Deadline: Tuesday, March 11, at 11:59 PM EST Race Fee: $25.00

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Palisades Tahoe is bringing back the Town Race League Series, an iconic community event that has been on hiatus for several years. In celebration of the resort’s 75th anniversary, Palisades Tahoe is reviving this beloved race series, offering locals a fun and competitive way to spend their winter evenings.

The Palisades Tahoe Town Race League Series will kick off on March 5, 2025, welcoming skiers and snowboarders of all abilities to compete in a friendly alpine racing competition. The series will continue every Wednesday night from March 5 through April 9, with a new theme each week and a prize for the best-dressed racer.

“We know that spring evenings in the Sierra can be some of the most magical, myself and our team at Palisades Tahoe are thrilled to bring back an event that not only celebrates our resort’s history but also creates an opportunity for our community to come together,” said Amy Ohran, Chief Operating Officer at Palisades Tahoe. “The Town Race League Series is a beloved and spirited event, and we’re thrilled to offer it again in honor of our 75th anniversary.”

Schedule and Themes

March 5 – Mardi Gras Theme

March 12 – Retro Theme

March 19 – Palisades Pros Theme

March 26 – Tight & Bright Theme

April 2 – Tiki Theme

April 9 – Denim on Denim Theme

The Town Race League Series is more than just a competition—it’s a chance for local skiers and riders to gather, challenge themselves, and enjoy the camaraderie of the Palisades Tahoe community. Whether you’re a seasoned racer or just looking for a fun way to spend an evening on the slopes, this event is the perfect way to cap off the winter season.

For more information and to register, visit their website.