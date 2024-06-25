Palisades Tahoe congratulates 2024 scholarship recipients

Tatum and Don Akers

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Palisades Tahoe announced the recipients of the 2024 Palisades Tahoe Scholarship. This year, four outstanding high school seniors from Truckee High School and North Tahoe High School have been selected to receive the scholarship, which awards $1,000 to each student to support their post-secondary education.

Truckee High School Award Recipients:

Tatum Akers

Maya Demm

North Tahoe High School Award Recipients:

Marion Snideman

Rider Lopeman

Established in 2017 by former COO Andy Wirth, the Palisades Tahoe Scholarship is now in its eighth year of recognizing and supporting local students. The scholarship is open to any graduating senior from North Tahoe High School or Truckee High School. Applicants are required to submit an essay responding to the prompt: “Describe your relationship and connection to the outdoors in 3000 characters or less.”

Palisades Tahoe values the importance of education and the significant role the outdoors play in the lives of students in our community. The scholarship aims to encourage students to reflect on their personal experiences with nature and how it has shaped their lives.

“We are thrilled to support our local students as they embark on the next chapter of their educational journey,” said Karen Roske, scholarship coordinator at Palisades Tahoe. “Their essays demonstrated a profound connection to the outdoors and a deep appreciation for the natural environment that surrounds us. We are confident that they will continue to thrive and make meaningful contributions to their communities.”

The scholarship funds will be disbursed when the students enter their chosen college, university, community college, or trade school next fall.