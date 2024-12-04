Palisades Tahoe demonstrates commitment to community through over $1.5 million in charitable giving

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Palisades Tahoe announced its significant contributions to the community during the 23/24 season, reaffirming its commitment to philanthropy in the areas of community, leadership, and environment.

Underlining its dedication to creating meaningful change, Palisades Tahoe has donated over $1.5 million in cash and in-kind donations throughout the 23/24 season. This substantial commitment reflects the organization’s mission to be a positive force within the local community.

A total of 98 organizations received support through cash or in-kind donations from Palisades Tahoe during this period. The beneficiaries encompass a diverse range of causes, all aligned with Palisades Tahoe’s core values.

Some of the organizations that Palisades Tahoe supports include:

One standout recipient of Palisades Tahoe’s philanthropic efforts is SkiDUCK, an organization dedicated to providing skiing and snowboarding experiences for financially disadvantaged, minority, and at-risk youth. Since the 2009/2010 season, Palisades Tahoe has been an instrumental sponsor of SkiDUCK, contributing over 12,000 free lift tickets, rentals, and lessons to support the organization’s mission.

Clint Lunde, Executive Director of SkiDUCK, expresses his gratitude, stating, “Palisades Tahoe’s wonderful rentals staff and ski and snowboard instructors always make our SkiDUCK kids feel welcomed, and help ensure a wonderful experience in a totally new environment! Together, Palisades Tahoe and SkiDUCK are making magic happen in the mountains and changing kids’ lives!”

As the winter season approaches, Palisades Tahoe remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting the community and looks forward to further opportunities to create positive impacts in the areas of community, leadership, and environment.