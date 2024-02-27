Palisades Tahoe hosts Stifel World Cup race (Gallery)

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif.—Palisades Tahoe hosted 118 athletes from 26 countries—including nine athletes competing from the Stifel U.S. Ski Team—for the Stifel Palisades Cup this weekend, with huge crowds showing up to support the men’s World Cup Giant Slalom and Slalom racers. Nearly 5,000 fans watched the action live from the base of the venue, while ski racing enthusiasts tuned in from over 30 countries.

“We were so thrilled to welcome the men’s World Cup athletes and fans back to Palisades Tahoe for the second year running,” said Patrick Lacey, spokesperson at Palisades Tahoe. “As we approach our 75th anniversary, it’s an honor to share our historic Olympic venue with the best Alpine skiers in the world.”

Team Switzerland celebrating a Day 2 win. Hannah Pence / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Left to right: Henrik Kristofferson, Marco Odermatt, and River Radamus. Sierra Sun / Hannah Pence

Day one races Hannah Pence / Tahoe Daily Tribune