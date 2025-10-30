Palisades Tahoe invests in sustainable grooming with new diesel-electric snowcat

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Palisades Tahoe added the PistenBully 600E+, the world’s only diesel-electric snowcat, to its fleet this winter. This innovative machine represents the future of sustainable mountain operations, offering greater power, efficiency, and environmental responsibility than traditional snowcats.

The PistenBully 600E+ is more powerful, quieter, and up to 20% lower in emissions compared to other machines in its class. By combining a diesel engine that runs at an optimal speed with an electric drive train, the 600E+ reduces fuel consumption significantly. In downhill operation, its electric motors act as generators, easing the load on the engine and further improving efficiency.

istenBully 600E+ Provided / Palisades Tahoe

Beyond sustainability, the 600E+ also enhances performance. With up to 16% more thrust and instant torque, this machine can push higher volumes of snow while consuming less energy. It features a longer chassis for better climbing ability and is capable of covering more ground than any other PistenBully model available in North America.

Palisades Tahoe’s 600E+ also comes equipped with SnowSat LiDAR, an advanced snow depth measurement and fleet management system. This technology allows operators to measure snow depth in real time up to 165 feet around the machine, ensuring that snow is placed exactly where it’s needed. The result: fewer passes, reduced fuel use, and slopes that are perfectly built to last longer.

This season, all of Palisades Tahoe’s snowcat fleet will operate on 100% renewable diesel, further advancing the resort’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint. The fleet now runs on Neste Renewable Diesel, made from 100% renewable raw materials. Over the fuel’s lifecycle, greenhouse gas emissions can be reduced by more than 60%—and up to 75%—compared to fossil diesel. This shift represents a major milestone in the resort’s goal to power its operations more sustainably without compromising performance.

Additionally, the PistenBully 600E+ is outfitted with a park push frame, giving operators greater articulation of movement and efficiency in projects such as trail transitions and lift ramps.

“We’re always looking for ways to operate more efficiently and reduce our environmental footprint,” said Sydney Earley, Director of Health, Safety & Sustainability. “The PistenBully 600E+ helps us do both, combining cutting-edge technology with responsible mountain operations.”

The arrival of the PistenBully 600E+ underscores Palisades Tahoe’s dedication to innovation and environmental responsibility, ensuring that world-class skiing and riding continue in harmony with the surrounding natural environment.