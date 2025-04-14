Palisades Tahoe is open for Spring skiing 7 days a week through Memorial Day

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Palisades Tahoe will be open seven days a week through Memorial Day (weather and conditions permitting). The last day to ski Alpine is April 27, but the fun is still ramping up with signature events like Spring Tracks featuring KT Tunstall and Snow Golf on April 19 , the Golden Egg Hunt on April 20 , Earth Day on April 26 , and the original pond-skim The Cushing Crossing on May 4 .

With the longest ski season in Lake Tahoe, The Spring Skiing Capital would like to welcome all to come and enjoy the springtime energy. This season, Palisades Tahoe is offering a range of spring deals to help guests save money and make the most of the season:

First Responder Ticket for $75: To honor first responders (including firefighters, police, and paramedics), Palisades Tahoe wants to say thank you with a $75 lift ticket, valid seven days a week through the end of the season. An employment badge and ID are all that is required at the ticket window to claim this discounted ticket.

Spring Ticket Trio: The most flexible lift ticket pack is back and valid any day through the end of the 24/25 season. Ski any three days for just $152/day. Use all the tickets yourself or share them with others.

$75 Ticket Special for Other Resort Employees and Passholders: Valid seven days a week, other resort employees and passholders may purchase a $75 lift ticket at the ticket windows so they can keep enjoying the spring skiing action. An ID and either a 24/25 season pass or a recent pay stub with an employee season pass is all that’s needed to unlock discounted spring turns.

Cheapest Price for 25/26 Ikon Pass until April 17: The 25/26 Ikon Pass unlocks riding at up to 17 destinations, with immediate access at select mountains, including Palisades Tahoe. Prices increase on April 17, so guests can lock in more skiing for less today.