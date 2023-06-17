Palisades Tahoe kicks off summer with resort-wide offerings, signature events

After an extended winter season, Palisades Tahoe guests can enjoy warm-weather activities, special events, and live music all summer long

Provided / Palisades Tahoe

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Palisades Tahoe ushers in the summer season starting June 26 with music programming, outdoor exploration, and family friendly events.

Freedom Fest: Fan favorite Freedom Fest at Palisades Tahoe is back this Fourth of July, and Alpine will be open for all summer festivities for the first time in more than a decade. From July 1-4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests can hit the slopes to enjoy some classic summer skiing and riding. Live performances on the Alpine Deck will feature an exciting artist lineup to set the rhythm of this historic celebration. This year’s performances include:

Saturday, July 1 12-1 p.m. – DJ Send It 1:30-3 p.m. – Surf Mesa

Sunday, July 2 12-1 p.m. – Rev. Rusty Reams 1:30-3 p.m. – Forester

Monday, July 3 12-1 p.m. – Zebuel 1:30-3 p.m. – To Be Announced

Tuesday, July 4 12:30-2 p.m. – Blues Monsters 2:30-4 p.m. – Wild Child



Reggae Festival: The 6th annual Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival will take place at Palisades Tahoe on July 22-23. Headliners include Rebelution and Stick Figure among other notable live performances. Tickets are on sale now starting at $53/kid, $135/adult, and kids under 3 are free.

Aerial Tram: Offering fun for the entire family, the 10-minute Aerial Tram ride takes guests over breathtaking views of the lake and surrounding mountains. The tram drops riders off at High Camp, reaching 8,200 feet above sea level. Pack a picnic, bring the dog, or gear up to play in the snow to enjoy a day filled with outdoor adventure. This summer, Ikon Pass holders and kids ages 12 and under ride free, and ticket prices start at $44/adult and $31/child.

High Camp Summer Experience: With the purchase of an Aerial Tram ticket, guests will have access to adventurous activities including mountaintop roller skating , disc golf , and geocaching . Pending snow melt, High Camp offers access to hiking trails with panoramic views of the lake.

Washoe Cultural Talks: In partnership with the Washoe Tribe, Palisades Tahoe will be offering Washoe Cultural Talks again this summer. Guests can join members of the Washoe Tribe at High Camp to learn about their long history in Olympic Valley, Lake Tahoe, and the Sierra Nevada mountains, featuring in-depth stories, preserved artifacts, and important natural landmarks. Tours will be offered every Friday from June 16 to August 25. This experience is free with purchase of an Aerial Tram ticket or 2022/23 IKON Pass.

Naturalist Talks: Guests can join Naturalist Talks taking place at High Camp at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays to learn about the geology and creation of the landscape.

Summer Hiking: Departing from High Camp, Naturalist Walks are available free of charge and take place every weekend, starting from June 16. Walk the 1.2 mile High Camp Loop Trail through the meadow and learn about plants, animals, and geology. You can choose between two departure times: 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Beginning July 1, the Naturalist Walks will be available daily.

This summer, Palisades Tahoe will also offer Paid Guided Hikes for guests looking to embark on a full-day adventure. Beginning at 9:30 a.m. by the Aerial Tram, the 5-mile route will begin at High Camp, go through Emigrant to the top of Wa She Shu, then return to High Camp. Lunch will be provided for participants to enjoy at the picnic tables at the top of Wa She Shu.

Additional Seasonal Activities: Palisades Tahoe’s most iconic rock face will be open for exploration this summer. Outfitted with permanent steel anchors and cables, participants can navigate the rock face on the Via Ferrata . Participants will be accompanied by local guides from Alpenglow Expeditions. Guests can also explore the Olympic Valley Treetop Adventure Park with options for beginner and intermediate skill sets, or take advantage of bike rentals at Palisades Tahoe to explore the Truckee River or head down to the lake.

Kids Adventure Camp: Starting June 19, Palisades Tahoe’s Kids Adventure Camp will be open to kids ages 5-13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Adventure Camp allows kids to unplug and explore the mountains through curated activities including nature crafts and scavenger hunts, Aerial Tram rides, and more. Pricing starts at $160/day. Guests can take advantage of the Kids Adventure Camp 5-Pack to save up to $100 this summer.

Events: The Village at Palisades Tahoe will feature special programming and events. There are series of family-friendly events throughout the summer, including:

This weekend, Palisades Tahoe will also host The Broken Arrow Skyrace presented by Salomon. Elite and recreational runners alike will experience the beauty of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada mountains in this unforgettable trail running event full of off-trail scrambling, vertical challenges, and stunning views.

The full schedule of summer programming can be found here . Please note, all events are subject to change.

Deals & Packages: Palisades Tahoe is offering special deals on summer lodging and tram rides including: