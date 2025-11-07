Palisades Tahoe launches the Perfect Progression Program

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Palisades Tahoe is making it easier than ever for newcomers to experience the thrill of skiing and snowboarding with the Perfect Progression Program , an unbeatable package designed exclusively for first-time skiers and riders. Available only at the Alpine Lodge base area, this all-inclusive program provides everything needed to start a lifelong love of snow sports — and even rewards participants with a complimentary season pass upon completion.

For $799, adults ages 13 and up will receive:

Three Half-Day Beginner Lessons at Alpine, including lift tickets and rentals



Three Lunch Vouchers (a $21 value each)



Brand-new goggles and a neck gaiter to keep



A one-time 30% retail discount at Estelle Sports or the Alpine Rental Shop — perfect for purchasing a helmet

After completing all three lessons, participants will be rewarded with a complimentary unrestricted Palisades Tahoe season pass, unlocking access to over 6,000 skiable acres across both Palisades and Alpine for the rest of the 2025–2026 winter season. Graduates also receive 50% off additional group lessons and rentals, plus 30% off the Alpine Unlimited Program for even more ways to keep improving.

“This program is truly the best deal in skiing,” said Patrick Lacey, PR Manager of Palisades Tahoe. “We believe everyone should have the opportunity to experience the joy, challenge, and beauty of the mountains. Perfect Progression removes the barriers to entry and provides everything you need — lessons, equipment, and the motivation to keep progressing — all in one simple package.”

Designed for true beginners, the Perfect Progression Program ensures participants learn in a supportive, welcoming environment. Lessons are taught by professional instructors who specialize in introducing newcomers to skiing and snowboarding in a safe, confidence-building way.

The program is valid throughout the 2025–2026 winter season, from December 5, 2025, through April 12, 2026, conditions permitting. Blackout dates apply: December 27, 2025 – January 3, 2026; January 17–18, 2026; and February 14–20, 2026.

Enrollment is limited and available only at the Alpine Lodge base area. To reserve your spot, call 1.800.403.0206.