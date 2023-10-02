Palisades Tahoe moves to reservation-based parking for the 2023/24 Winter Season

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Palisades Tahoe is introducing a new reservation-based parking program for the 2023/24 winter season. The program is being implemented in an effort to alleviate traffic congestion and elevate the overall guest experience, and underscores the company’s commitment to the local community and region-wide efforts to mitigate traffic-related challenges.

The new parking program requires advance reservations at Palisades and Alpine on weekends and holidays before 1 p.m. only, and includes a mix of free and paid parking reservations. There will be no assigned spaces. All mid-week parking will remain free and will not require a reservation.

“Traffic has been one of the major challenges our entire region has faced for decades. We’ve implemented a variety of communication tools, programs and systems to try to improve the situation over the years, but the cumulative effect hasn’t produced the type of result needed to make significant change,” said Dee Byrne, Palisades Tahoe president and COO. “After careful consideration and research, we’re confident this program will improve the arrival and departure experience, and have a positive impact on the ease with which our entire community gets around during peak periods.”

Paid and free parking reservations will be required for every vehicle at Palisades and Alpine on the following dates:

December: 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31

January: 6, 7, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 27, 28

February: 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25

March: 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24, 30, 31

April: TBD based on demand

Free Reservations: The majority of the parking inventory has been dedicated to free reservations. They will be made available for booking every Tuesday for the upcoming weekend and holiday periods. To accommodate a wide range of schedules, the free reservation inventory will be released in two segments: 50% of the free parking inventory will become available at 12 p.m. PST, with the remaining 50% accessible at 7 p.m. PST. The first date that free reservations will be made available will be Tuesday, November 28.

Paid Reservations: Paid reservations can be reserved by anyone who would like to ensure their parking is secured well in advance of their visit. Guest will be able to reserve up to 10 paid parking reservations at a one time. The inventory for paid parking reservations for the entire winter season will be released in the fall, allowing visitors to plan ahead for their winter activities.

Paid reservations will cost $30 per car per day. According to Palisades Tahoe’s website, proceeds will be used for both internal and 3rd party transportation initiatives to support local and regional initiatives. This includes county, state, and non-profit efforts.

To make a free or paid parking reservation, guests will create an account at ParkPalisadesTahoe.com

If all reservations are fully booked for a specific date, it is recommended that guests take regional public transportation, utilize Park and Ride options, or carpool with a friend who has a parking reservation. For those who have made a parking reservation and are carpooling with three or more people, we have designated closer parking spaces that are closer to the lifts as an added perk.

Employees will not have to reserve parking spots, they will be given a parking pass.

Please take a moment to review their website where you’ll find two informative videos to further explain the “How” and the “Why” of the new parking program alongside a very robust list of FAQs .