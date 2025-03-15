Palisades Tahoe, Olympic Valley Freestyle to host Toyota U.S. Freestyle Championships

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Palisades Tahoe , in partnership with Olympic Valley Freestyle, will host the Toyota U.S. Freestyle Championships from March 27-30, 2025, on the legendary Red Dog course. This premier event will bring together the nation’s top moguls and dual moguls skiers as they compete for national titles in one of the most challenging disciplines in winter sports.

Palisades Tahoe has long been a premier venue for elite competitions, building on its Olympic legacy and history of hosting world-class events, including the 1960 Winter Olympics, multiple FIS World Cup stops, and the Stifel Palisades Tahoe Cup. Palisades Tahoe and Olympic Valley Freestyle last hosted the U.S. National Freestyle Championships in 2005, and the return of this marquee event reaffirms the resort’s status as a hub for top-tier freestyle skiing in the United States.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Toyota U.S. Freestyle Championships back to Palisades Tahoe,” said Jimeel Ferris, Program Director at Olympic Valley Freestyle. “The Red Dog course is an iconic venue that has challenged the best skiers in the world, and we look forward to showcasing these elite athletes as they compete for national titles.”

The Toyota U.S. Freestyle Championships will feature moguls and dual moguls competitions, with Olympic hopefuls and U.S. Ski Team members expected to participate. Spectators will have the opportunity to witness world-class athleticism up close and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of Palisades Tahoe, known for its passionate skiing community and breathtaking Sierra Nevada scenery.

In addition to the action, fans can enjoy a vendor village featuring outdoor brands, ski gear, and official event merchandise. Guests can also experience live entertainment, including music performances and athlete meet-and-greets, making this an unforgettable weekend for ski enthusiasts and families alike.

