Palisades Tahoe opening on Nov. 18, 4 days early
OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Thanks to more than 3 feet of snowfall in the first two weeks of November, Palisades Tahoe is planning to open for the season on Friday, Nov. 18, officials announced Wednesday.
The resort is opening four days earlier than planned.
“We can’t wait to welcome you back to our mountains,” said a press release. “All operations are weather and conditions permitting.”
The resort will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gold Coast and Snoventures will be the trails/lifts opening. Funitel will open to access the upper mountain. Terrain will be expanded as conditions allow.
Alpine Meadows is scheduled to open on Nov. 22, weather and conditions permitting.
