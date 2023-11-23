Palisades Tahoe opens for the 2023/24 season

Provided / Palisades Tahoe

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif.— As winter makes its gradual return, Palisades Tahoe officially kicked off the 2023 – 2024 season today. Despite the absence of mega-storms, the resort has been hard at work, consistently creating snow at every available opportunity to ensure an optimal experience for skiers and snowboarders.

In its third season under the new name, Palisades Tahoe has opened the First Venture chairlift, welcoming visitors daily from 9 am to 4 pm. Thrill-seekers can explore a small Terrain Park setup on First Venture, showcasing three exciting features. The Ahsoka carpet is also operational during these hours, enhancing accessibility for all guests.

Starting Saturday, November 25, the Treeline Cirque chairlift will be spinning, taking guests up to the mid-station from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additionally, the Base to Base Gondola will be open on weekends during this early season period to transport passengers between base areas.

As we look ahead, the forecast indicates consistently cold temperatures, with the following week presenting favorable conditions for ongoing snowmaking efforts. The resort remains proactive, closely monitoring weather patterns and making necessary preparations to elevate the skiing and snowboarding experience for visitors.

Embracing the season’s arrival, Patrick Lacey, Palisades Tahoe PR Manager, says, “It’s that time of the year! Palisades Tahoe is now open for winter and ready to share the spirit of these legendary mountains with the world.”

For more information please visit our operations update .