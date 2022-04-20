Palisades Tahoe pushes back closing date to May 15

Due to the recent storms, Palisades Tahoe announced Wednesday its plans to push back the closing date to May 15. This photo was taken April 17.

Submitted by Jeff Engerbretson

Spring storms are still going strong, allowing Palisades Tahoe to push back the closing date to Sunday, May 15.

Our staff is committed to running lifts as long as possible; depending on conditions, operations may continue past the scheduled closing date. After May 1, the resort will be open Friday to Sunday only.

In the past 24 hours, Palisades Tahoe received 6 inches of snow on the upper mountain, and more weather is anticipated through Friday. The NOAA forecast predicts snow accumulation of 21 to 35 inches on the mountain by the end of the week. The next storm is slated to hit the Sierra tonight and will continue through Friday morning. We will see some effects of the storm move in today, including wind gusts up to 45 mph. The past week has brought in over 3 feet of snow and with more on the way, meaning April has brought us more snowfall than January through March combined.

Upper Mountain (8,000 ft. elevation) 1” overnight 6” 24 hour 41” 7 day 100” base 357” season to date The Village at Palisades Tahoe Base Area (6,200 ft.) 0” overnight 0” 24 hour 10” 7 day 8” base 173” season to date Info provided by Palisades Tahoe

The weather is forecast to clear for the weekend, with sunny skies and highs in the 40s, just in time for Saturday’s Spring Tracks Concert and Tahoe Truckee Earth Day .

It is likely for this storm to present challenging travel conditions and operational delays. We urge those in and traveling to the Tahoe region to stay up to date on road conditions and chain control requirements using the CalTrans QuickMap App. Guests can stay up to date on lift and terrain status on our website and the Palisades Tahoe App.

