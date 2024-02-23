Palisades Tahoe Stifel World Cup kicking off after autograph signing by athletes

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – The Palisades Tahoe World Cup kicks off Friday, Feb. 23, and continues until Sunday, Feb. 25. Five competing athletes; Jimmy Krupka, Ben Ritchie, Charlie Raposo, AJ Ginnis, and Brian McLaughlin, dedicated time to signing autographs for kids and visitors at the base of Palisades Ski Resort.

Jimmy Krupka earned his spot on the U.S. Development Team after graduating from GMVS. He then skied with the team for two years, followed by a year at Dartmouth College. He re-qualified for the U.S. Team and has been skiing with them since. Alongside his racing pursuits, Krupka hosts the popular podcast, Arc City, catering to racing enthusiasts of all ages.

Ben Ritchie, a member of the U.S. Ski Team, comes from Waitsfield, Vermont, near GMVS. His notable achievements include winning the World Juniors Slalom in 2021, placing 13th at the 2021 World Championships, and achieving two 2nd place finishes at World Juniors 2019.

Charlie Raposo, a five-time British Champion, attended GMVS at 14, propelling him to junior racing stardom. He’s consistently been the top-ranked Giant Slalom skier from Great Britain for eight years. His recent success includes a 17th-place finish at the World Championship GS.

AJ Ginnis, a Greek-American, moved to Vermont at 15 and graduated from Dartmouth. Racing for Greece, he recently secured a second-place finish in the World Championship slalom event and aims for more podium finishes.

Brian McLaughlin races with Global Racing, founded by GMVS Graduate Paul Epstein. Starting at GMVS, McLaughlin qualified for the USST Development Team in high school. He raced for Dartmouth and earned a World Cup start during his senior season. This year, he began the season with a strong 19th-place finish in Val d’Isere GS.