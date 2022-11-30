Palisades Tahoe to host celebration for Base to Base Gondola opening

Cabins for Palisade Tahoe's Base to Base Gondola sit strung in in the air, awaiting their first trips between Alpine Meadows and Palisades.

Provided/Palisades Tahoe

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — After kicking off the winter season earlier this month, Palisades Tahoe is slated to debut the long-awaited Base to Base Gondola in mid-December with a full day of festivities to ring in a new era at the resort.

The Base to Base Gondola Grand Opening Celebration will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17, complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony, special performances, fireworks, and more. The event is free and open to the public.

Music and Fireworks

Live musical performances will take place across both Base Areas throughout the day, with a Saturday night headline show from Dillon Francis — the LA-based DJ and producer known for vivid dance tracks

and international festival appearances. This performance will take place on the KT Base Bar deck, followed by a spectacular fireworks show.

Mountain Tours

Guests can enjoy a complimentary tour of the two valleys with The North Face Mountain Guides, featuring firsthand tips on the resort’s most coveted terrain and secret stashes. These tours are offered to intermediate and advanced skiers and riders only, and all participants will receive a coupon to The North Face store in The Village at Palisades Tahoe for 20% off one item. To join, look for the meeting sign at either Base Area to meet your guide at the scheduled times below.

Event Schedule

The Grand Opening Celebration will take place from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, across Palisades Tahoe.

9 a.m.: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Toast, and Giveaways (Alpine & Palisades Base Areas)

10 a.m.: 2-Hour Tours with The North Face Mountain Guides (Alpine & Palisades Base Areas)

11 a.m.: Pop-Up Music (Palisades – Gold Coast Snow Beach; Alpine – The Chalet Deck)

1 p.m.: 2-Hour Tours with The North Face Mountain Guides (Alpine and Palisades Base Areas)

1 p.m.: Live Music and Happy Hour featuring Lizano (Alpine Lodge Deck)

3 p.m.: Live Music & Happy Hour (KT Base Bar)

5 p.m.: Headline Performance featuring Dillon Francis (KT Base Bar)

6:30 p.m.: Fireworks Show (KT Base Bar)

Guests can also follow along on Instagram @palisadestahoe for prize stashes on both mountains throughout the day. Two lucky winners will find a grand prize of a Dakine backpack, Dakine gloves, GoPro Hero 11, and Yeti Rambler.