Palisades Tahoe to participate in Alterra’s Kids Ski Free Week

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

DENVER, Colo. – From December 6 through December 12, 2025, kids will get up to seven free lift tickets at 15 of Alterra Mountain Company ‘s North American mountain destinations to use during Kids Ski Free Week.

Participating destinations include: Steamboat, Winter Park Resort and Arapahoe Basin in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort, and Snow Valley in California; Stratton and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Schweitzer in Idaho; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain (subject to opening date) in Ontario, Canada.

Kids 12 and under (17 and under at Stratton and Schweitzer) may receive a free lift ticket each day to use from December 6 through 12 at any participating destination. Each participating destination may offer a variety of other promotions and specials for families.

“The snow is already falling in the high country, and we are excited to once again inspire families to get on the slopes this season with Kids Ski Free Week throughout Alterra mountain destinations,” said Jared Smith, President & CEO, Alterra Mountain Company. “With free lift tickets and other added discounts, families can take advantage of the early season and start a lifelong spark for a love of the mountains.”

To redeem an offer, check out the destination’s official website or visit Guest Services at participating Alterra destinations. (No other purchase is necessary; rentals and lessons are not included.) Many destinations will also offer additional discounts to complete an incredible time on the mountain.