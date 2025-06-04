Palisades Tahoe welcomes summer for its 75th year

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Palisades Tahoe ushers in the summer season starting with music programming, outdoor exploration, and family-friendly events.

Aerial Tram: Offering fun for the entire family, the dog-friendly, 10-minute Aerial Tram ride takes guests over breathtaking views of the lake and surrounding mountains. The tram drops riders off at High Camp, reaching 8,200 feet above sea level. 25/26 Ikon Pass holders ride free, and a $5 food voucher is included for each purchase of a Summer Sightseeing Aerial Lift Ticket . The Tram will operate daily for the summer season starting June 20 (weather and conditions permitting).

High Camp Summer Experience: With the purchase of an Aerial Tram ticket, guests will have access to adventurous activities including mountaintop roller skating and disc golf. Pending snow melt, High Camp offers access to hiking trails with panoramic views of the lake.

Washoe Cultural Talks: In partnership with the Washoe Tribe, Palisades Tahoe will be offering free Washoe Cultural Talks again this summer. Guests can join members of the Washoe Tribe at High Camp to learn about their long history in Olympic Valley, Lake Tahoe, and the Sierra Nevada mountains, featuring in-depth stories, preserved artifacts, and important natural landmarks. The talks will be at 10:00 a.m. at High Camp June 27, July 18, August 23, September 26, and October 10.

Summer Hiking: Departing from High Camp, The Guided Naturalist Walks are available free of charge and take place every day the Aerial Tram is open. Walk the 1.5 mile High Camp Loop Trail through the meadow and learn about plants, animals, geology, and history. You can choose between two departure times: 11:00 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.

Via Ferrata: Palisades Tahoe’s most iconic rock face will be open for exploration this summer. Outfitted with permanent steel anchors and cables, participants can navigate the rock face on the Via Ferrata . Participants will be accompanied by local guides from Alpenglow Expeditions and experience thrilling heights, views, and adventures on Tram Face with accessible routes and no prior experience required.

Additional Seasonal Activities: Guests can also explore the Olympic Valley Treetop Adventure Park with options for beginner and intermediate skill sets. Starting on June 20th, guests can take advantage of the bike rentals at Palisades Tahoe to explore the Truckee River or head down to Lake Tahoe. In The Village at Palisades Tahoe guests can also enjoy our 9-hole mini golf course, and our bungee-jump trampoline for only $10 each.

Kids Adventure Camp: Starting June 16, Palisades Tahoe’s Kids Adventure Camp will be open to kids ages 5-13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Adventure Camp allows kids to unplug and explore the mountains through curated activities including nature crafts and scavenger hunts, Aerial Tram rides, and more. Pricing starts at $160/day, or $700 for five days. 25/26 Ikon Pass holders get a 10% discount with the promo code IKONSUMMERKIDS. Child must be a passholder and pass will be verified at check-in.

Events: The Village at Palisades Tahoe will feature special programming and events. There’s a series of family-friendly events throughout the summer, including:

Recurring events:

Bluesdays is a free outdoor concert series featuring top blues musicians every Tuesday from 6:00-8:30 p.m. June 24 through August 26.

is a free outdoor concert series featuring top blues musicians every Tuesday from 6:00-8:30 p.m. June 24 through August 26. First Street Yoga is a free outdoor yoga series offered every Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. from July 2 through August 20. Please note, there is no registration required this year, but the event will be first-come first-serve.

is a free outdoor yoga series offered every Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. from July 2 through August 20. Please note, there is no registration required this year, but the event will be first-come first-serve. The Great Bingo Revival is a free family-friendly bingo experience every Thursday from 5-7 p.m. from July 17 through August 21. Each week a new restaurant in The Village at Palisades Tahoe will host and participants will have the chance to win prizes each round.

is a free family-friendly bingo experience every Thursday from 5-7 p.m. from July 17 through August 21. Each week a new restaurant in The Village at Palisades Tahoe will host and participants will have the chance to win prizes each round. Sunsets Live Music Series offers free live music featuring the area’s talented musicians on select Fridays from 5-7 p.m. starting July 18 with the last one on August 22.

Stand-alone, one-time events:

Big Blue ½ Marathon on June 14, runners can enjoy racing from Palisades and along the Truckee River on one of the most scenic Half Marathons around!

on June 14, runners can enjoy racing from Palisades and along the Truckee River on one of the most scenic Half Marathons around! Broken Arrow Skyrace June 19-22, elite and recreational runners alike will experience the beauty of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada mountains in this unforgettable trail running event full of off-trail scrambling, vertical challenges, and stunning views. Participants will run and then celebrate together with first-class food, craft beer, music, seminars, films and fun activities for the whole family.

June 19-22, elite and recreational runners alike will experience the beauty of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada mountains in this unforgettable trail running event full of off-trail scrambling, vertical challenges, and stunning views. Participants will run and then celebrate together with first-class food, craft beer, music, seminars, films and fun activities for the whole family. TrailCon is the literal “heartbeat of the sport” and showcases 20+ panels, a famous keynote speaker, a new Trail Running Hall of Fame Ceremony, a consumer-facing vendor village/exposition, brand activations and more. This free evtn takes place June 24-25.

is the literal “heartbeat of the sport” and showcases 20+ panels, a famous keynote speaker, a new Trail Running Hall of Fame Ceremony, a consumer-facing vendor village/exposition, brand activations and more. This free evtn takes place June 24-25. Western States Endurance Run On June 28, the oldest 100-Mile Endurance race takes off starting at Palisades Tahoe and ending 100.2 miles later in Auburn. Offering the sport’s oldest and most prized possession – a sub-24-hour silver belt buckle and a sub-30-hour bronze belt buckle – Western States remains one of the undisputed crown jewels of human endurance.

On June 28, the oldest 100-Mile Endurance race takes off starting at Palisades Tahoe and ending 100.2 miles later in Auburn. Offering the sport’s oldest and most prized possession – a sub-24-hour silver belt buckle and a sub-30-hour bronze belt buckle – Western States remains one of the undisputed crown jewels of human endurance. NEW Wild Lotus Yoga Festival Join us mountainside on Friday, July 11- 13, for a rejuvenating day of yoga, mediation, and music, celebrating Tahoe-Truckee wellness community and beyond in the Village at Palisades Tahoe. Immerse yourself in a variety of yoga classes, workshops, and educational talks led by stellar presenters. Connect with like-minded individuals and embrace the serenity of the sublime surroundings of Palisades Tahoe.

Wild Lotus Yoga Festival Join us mountainside on Friday, July 11- 13, for a rejuvenating day of yoga, mediation, and music, celebrating Tahoe-Truckee wellness community and beyond in the Village at Palisades Tahoe. Immerse yourself in a variety of yoga classes, workshops, and educational talks led by stellar presenters. Connect with like-minded individuals and embrace the serenity of the sublime surroundings of Palisades Tahoe. Tevis Cup on July 20, the oldest modern-day endurance trail ride on horseback embarks as competitors will cross through KT-22 and High Camp to complete the 100-mile course within 24 hours from Tahoe to Auburn.

on July 20, the oldest modern-day endurance trail ride on horseback embarks as competitors will cross through KT-22 and High Camp to complete the 100-mile course within 24 hours from Tahoe to Auburn. Brews, Jazz & Funk features a lineup of live music and an array of beers from over ten local and regional breweries on August 16. You can buy tickets here .

features a lineup of live music and an array of beers from over ten local and regional breweries on August 16. You can buy tickets here . Alpen Wine Fest is an all-inclusive wine tasting event featuring over 40 wineries and live music on August 31.

is an all-inclusive wine tasting event featuring over 40 wineries and live music on August 31. Guitar Strings vs. Chicken is the annual Village battle between restaurants on September 5. Six restaurants and six bands will go head to head to appoint a winner of the “Best Wings” and “Best Band” champion trophy and $500 cash prize.

is the annual Village battle between restaurants on September 5. Six restaurants and six bands will go head to head to appoint a winner of the “Best Wings” and “Best Band” champion trophy and $500 cash prize. Adventure Van Expo is a family friendly weekend filled with an array of vendors, live entertainment, food and beverages on September 20 – 21.

Oktoberfest is an annual event filled with authentic German beer, Bavarian music, dancing and games on September 27.

is an annual event filled with authentic German beer, Bavarian music, dancing and games on September 27. Made in Tahoe Festival returns October 11-12 for a weekend filled with artisans, workshops, live music and performances that celebrate all things local.

The full schedule of summer programming can be found here . Please note, all events are subject to change.

Deals & Packages: