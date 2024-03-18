Palisades Tahoe wins Visit California Poppy Award for the Best Paid Brand Campaign.

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Visit California honored tourism destinations and attractions across California for excellence in tourism marketing and destination stewardship at the organization’s biennial Poppy Awards, held March 12 in Greater Palm Springs.

Palisades Tahoe was selected as the winner in the Best Paid Brand Campaign category for its Two Mountains, Now United campaign. Centering around the Base To Base Gondola project that connected two mountain resorts — Palisades Tahoe and Alpine Meadows — the Two Mountains, Now United campaign sought to intrigue and capture the interests of high-end adventure travelers with the goal of increasing bookings and generating bookings that last longer.

Palisades Tahoe’s Two Mountains, Now United campaign was recognized for excellence in tourism marketing Provided

Through creating storytelling, travelers were invited to join in on a narrative that featured the two mountains as part of California mythology. Messaging happened all throughout the marketing journey, including while on property.

“With humility and great pride, we celebrate Palisades Tahoe’s distinguished recognition from Visit California” said Matt Peterson, Director of Marketing at Palisades Tahoe. “Winning the Poppy Award for Best Paid Brand Campaign is far more than an accolade; it mirrors the relentless dedication, boundless creativity, and collaborative spirit of our team. My deepest gratitude goes out to every team member”

“The past two years have seen tremendous growth, resilience and innovation from California’s travel industry,” said Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California. “This year’s Poppy Award-winning campaigns inspired visitors from around the world to rediscover California, highlighting our state’s welcoming spirit and abundance of world-class experiences.”

Beteta, alongside Visit California’s board officers, presented the 2024 Poppy Awards during the 16th annual Visit California Outlook Forum, held March 11-12 at the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa. This year’s Outlook Forum celebrated record attendance, welcoming more than 800 attendees.

A panel of industry marketing experts selected the winners of the Poppy Awards in nine categories, awarding winners in both business and destination categories.

See the list of winners here .