Palisades Tahoe’s 2024-25 Strategy: Parking reservations and transport expansions

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – After a successful first season, Palisades Tahoe is bringing back its parking reservation program for the 2024-25 ski season and continuing other initiatives that are helping to reduce traffic, ease parking congestion, and support the environment. The parking reservation program’s debut last year, paired with other ongoing resort initiatives, led to significant outcomes including 22,698 fewer vehicles on local roads and a CO2 reduction of 239 tons thanks to the use of Park & Ride shuttles, ski buses, and Mountaineer microtransit, which alone served over 73,000 passengers.

“We are committed to helping provide solutions to our region’s decades-old traffic congestion and transportation challenges and are encouraged by the results we saw last season,” said Mike Martin, VP of Base Operations. “We know that advancing the in-valley workforce housing for 300 employees and 450 new employee parking spaces will also support traffic reduction efforts in the upcoming Placer County Board of Supervisors vote on November 19th. Absent the plan’s approval, only incremental progress is likely to be made with regard to this long-standing challenge.”

Parking Reservation Program Details for 2024-25

Free Weekday Parking (No Reservations Required) : Monday through Friday (non-holiday) parking remains free at both Palisades and Alpine on a first-come, first-served basis.

: Monday through Friday (non-holiday) parking remains free at both Palisades and Alpine on a first-come, first-served basis. Weekend & Holiday Reservations: To manage peak demand, free parking reservations are required on Saturdays, Sundays, and select holidays, beginning December 7, 2024. Reservations will open each Tuesday at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. for the upcoming weekend. For guests preferring to secure a spot in advance, paid reservations are available at $30 per day, providing extra peace of mind for weekend and holiday visits.

Expanded Transportation Options

Mountaineer Microtransit : Palisades Tahoe’s free, on-demand Mountaineer microtransit will extend its hours in Alpine Meadows to operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Monday (matching the hours offered daily in Olympic Valley). An additional van in Alpine Meadows on weekends and holidays will also increase capacity and reduce wait times. Mountaineer is also expanding its operation by three days this season, offering more access and flexibility for guests and locals alike.

: Palisades Tahoe’s free, on-demand Mountaineer microtransit will extend its hours in Alpine Meadows to operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Monday (matching the hours offered daily in Olympic Valley). An additional van in Alpine Meadows on weekends and holidays will also increase capacity and reduce wait times. Mountaineer is also expanding its operation by three days this season, offering more access and flexibility for guests and locals alike. Palisades Tahoe Express Shuttle : This season, the Palisades Tahoe Express Shuttle will provide earlier rides to the resort, allowing guests to arrive in time for first chair by 9 a.m., a change made in response to guest feedback.

: This season, the Palisades Tahoe Express Shuttle will provide earlier rides to the resort, allowing guests to arrive in time for first chair by 9 a.m., a change made in response to guest feedback. Park & Ride: Palisades Tahoe will continue to contribute funding to provide Park & Ride services from Truckee and Tahoe City on weekends and holidays. Last year, thanks to resort-led incentives and community participation, Park & Ride usage surged from 35 riders per season in previous years, to nearly 500 riders per weekend during the 2023-24 winter season. Guest will also receive at $10 food and beverage voucher to use at the resort when riding the Park n Ride?

Palisades Tahoe will continue to contribute funding to provide Park & Ride services from Truckee and Tahoe City on weekends and holidays. Last year, thanks to resort-led incentives and community participation, Park & Ride usage surged from 35 riders per season in previous years, to nearly 500 riders per weekend during the 2023-24 winter season. Guest will also receive at $10 food and beverage voucher to use at the resort when riding the Park n Ride? Sherwood Shuttle: Free resort access will continue to be provided via the Sherwood Shuttle from the West Shore to Alpine when conditions permit.

Free resort access will continue to be provided via the Sherwood Shuttle from the West Shore to Alpine when conditions permit. Employee Carpool Program: The resort will continue to implement a cash-incentivized employee carpool program this season.

Supporting Sustainable Tourism

Palisades Tahoe is committed to sustainable tourism, with the parking reservation program helping reduce emissions and traffic impacts. In addition to providing funding support for Mountaineer, employee carpool incentives and the subsidized Park and Ride program, Palisades Tahoe contributes funding to regional transit initiatives and prioritizes environmental stewardship, community support, and an enhanced guest experience.

For more information on the 2024-25 parking reservation program and transportation options, please visit Palisades Tahoe Parking & Transportation .