Palisades Tahoe’s Ski for a Cause raises $269,191 for Southern California fire relief 

Ski for a Cause

Provided / Palisades Tahoe

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, Palisades Tahoe hosted its Ski for a Cause fundraiser, uniting the ski community for Southern California fire relief. The event drew 903 participants and raised $89,397 through $99 lift ticket sales. Thanks to dollar-for-dollar matching by Palisades Tahoe and Alterra Mountain Company, the total donation soared to an incredible $269,191.

The funds will directly support the California Fire Foundation, providing essential relief for wildfire victims. Proceeds will be used for emergency assistance, community rebuilding efforts, and long-term support for those impacted by devastating wildfires.

“We’re thrilled by the turnout and generosity from our guests,” said Patrick Lacey, PR Manager at Palisades Tahoe. “This event demonstrates the power of our community to come together and make a meaningful impact for those in need.”

Palisades Tahoe extends its heartfelt gratitude to all of our guests who participated in Ski for a Cause. Their generosity and enthusiasm made this fundraiser a huge success, turning a day on the slopes into meaningful support for families and communities recovering from the devastating effects of wildfires.

For those who were unable to attend Ski for a Cause, there’s still an opportunity to support this critical effort. Visit the California Fire Foundation at http://www.cafirefoundation.org to make a direct donation and help these communities impacted by wildfires recover and rebuild.