Palisades Tahoe team member dies after snowmobile accident

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – The California Highway Patrol says Homewood resident Brian Gimbert was pronounced dead at an area hospital after a collision involving a snowmobile at Palisades Tahoe this morning, Nov. 9, 2023.

They say the incident happened on an undeveloped portion of the Alpine Meadows side of the resort, just south of the main lodge. It’s reported the snowmobile Gimbert was driving struck a rock around two feet in diameter. They say the rock was partially covered in snow.

The agency reports the snowmobile rolled over and ejected Gimbert. It then came to rest on him.

Palisades staff located Gimbert around 6:30 a.m. and began life saving measures. The 34-year-old was transported to the Tahoe Forest Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Palisades Tahoe has issued the following statement:

“At some time in the early morning hours of November 9, an incident occurred at Alpine that resulted in the death of one of our team members while our crews were performing overnight snowmaking operations. We are cooperating with CHP, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and Cal/OSHA as they investigate the circumstances of this accident, no further details are available at this time.

Our most heartfelt condolences go out to family, friends and co-workers of this valued team member.”

CHP says they are handling the traffic collision investigation, while the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the industrial portion.

The Sierra Sun will provide updates as they become available.