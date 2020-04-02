Parades of support: Truckee-Tahoe educators connect with students from safe distance

Staff members of Tahoe Truckee Unified School District have joined in car parades the past two weeks to let students know they’re not forgotten while away from the classroom.

Truckee Elementary School’s staff performed a Flash Mob Car Parade on March 27, coming through town as a way to celebrate the completion of a whole week of distance learning.

The staff from North Tahoe High School planned to also participate in a car parade through Kings Beach Thursday afternoon.

“They are doing this to let our students know they are thinking about them, while keeping physical distance,” Kelli Twomey, coordinator of parent and community relations for the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, wrote in an email.