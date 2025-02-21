Paramount+’s The Lodge returns to Palisades Tahoe for the second year with 1923, Yellowjackets, SpongeBob SquarePants and more

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Palisades Tahoe is once again bringing Hollywood to the mountains with the return of Paramount+’s ‘The Lodge ‘ from February 28 – March 2. Located in The Village at Palisades Tahoe, this one-of-a-kind event merges the thrill of winter sports with the magic of entertainment, offering an immersive and interactive experience for guests of all ages.

Attendees will have the opportunity to dive into an extended lineup of fan-favorite Paramount+ titles, from the Montana frontier of 1923 to the jellyfish fields of SpongeBob SquarePants. Fans of DORA and PAW PATROL can step into engaging environments and activities designed for the whole family to enjoy.

For those seeking adventure, SURVIVOR fans can channel their inner Jeff Probst in an interactive Tribal Council experience, while YELLOWJACKETS enthusiasts will be drawn into a chilling campsite featuring eerie nods to the hit series.

Inside The Lodge, guests can explore a cozy, cabin-inspired retreat, enjoy delicious culinary offerings, and immerse themselves in unique interactive elements inspired by their favorite shows and films. Visitors can capture and share special moments set against a breathtaking mountain backdrop, making this the perfect après-ski destination for entertainment lovers.

Admission to The Lodge is completely FREE, with operating hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, registration is required to reserve an exclusive one-hour immersive adventure, and space is limited—early sign-ups are encouraged.

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable fusion of adventure and entertainment!

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON THE LODGE 2025

Celebrate the Legacy of Sports in Style

The Lodge will pay homage to the rich history of sports by embracing a visually striking, old-world luxury motif. Drawing inspiration from historical landmarks like the inaugural Masters Tournament in 1934, the first NCAA men’s basketball tournament in 1939 and the founding of the European Champions Clubs’ Cup (now UEFA Champions League)in 1955, the dedicated CBS Sports bar will transport guests back in time while celebrating the enduring spirit of competition. A 14-foot weathered shuffleboard table will also take center stage, complete with branded weights representing CBS Sports’ featured titles.

Explore the Worlds of Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon fans are invited to embark on an unforgettable journey of imagination, exploration and adventure with an immersive space that unites some of its most iconic and beloved characters. Each themed environment will immerse guests in Nickelodeon’s vibrant worlds, allowing children and families to step into the action and leave equipped with essential items for their next adventure.

Guests can venture into the enchanting Jellyfish Fields from SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS, where surprises await around every corner; explore DORA‘s rainforest and capture a photo with favorite characters from the show; or head over to PAW PATROL‘s Adventure Bay to check out a Skye’s Rescue Zone, complete with air traffic control stations, Lookout Tower signage and more.

Travel Back to 1920s Montana

Bringing the adventure and nostalgia from Paramount+’s original drama series 1923 to life (and to honor the show’s season two return Feb. 23), The Lodge’s speakeasy bar will immerse guests in the thriving ski tourism boom of 1920s Montana, where every element exudes warmth, sophistication and a touch of historical charm. Once visitors enter through the iconic Yellowstone barn, they will be welcomed into a sleek, 1920s cowboy-inspired roaring saloon.

Become the Host of SURVIVOR

The Lodge invites attendees to step into the world of SURVIVOR with an immersive, Fiji-inspired video activation where they can channel their inner Jeff Probst in one of the most iconic moments of reality TV: the Tribal Council elimination. Guests will be able to deliver their best Probst impression—declaring, “The tribe has spoken”—before extinguishing the symbolic torch in dramatic fashion, and more. Once complete, participants can share their videos on socials.

Journey Through The Forest from YELLOWJACKETS

Fans anticipating the release of season three of YELLOWJACKETS (Feb. 14) will notice a familiar campsite setup filled with eerie nods to the series, including a crackling pyre, stick-and-twig huts and a haunting path leading to “The Pit.” As they journey through the camp, guests must stay alert—there may be someone in the shadows. One particularly dark hut could belong to the Antler Queen herself…