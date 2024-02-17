Parasol foundation gives $15K for Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue transport

INCLINE VILLAE, Nev. – Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue has received a grant award from the Community Fund of the Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation as part of the team’s campaign to raise funds for the purchase of a much-needed multi-passenger van for use in search, training and community education activities.

TNSAR is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization of men and women who are called upon to search for and rescue individuals lost and/or injured in the Tahoe area backcountry and surrounding counties, often in the worst possible winter storm conditions.

Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation is the oldest and largest community foundation dedicated to cultivating community philanthropy and enhancing and preserving the quality of life at Lake Tahoe. PTCF has previously supported TNSAR and has always been an important partner in keeping TNSAR trained and equipped, and response-ready to conduct searches and save lives.

“Grantmaking allows the Community Foundation to provide support quickly and efficiently in areas that may be harder for nonprofits to raise money. The services of Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue are crucial and require high level training and equipment to safely conduct rescues and keep our community members safe,” said Laura Roche, Parasol’s Program Director. “This grant was awarded by the Community Impact Committee as a way to strengthen the organization for urgent needs that will ultimately save lives.”

Since TNSAR’s formation in 1976, the team has conducted more than 400 searches and located more than 700 individuals in the backcountry.

Parasol Tahoe Community Foundation’s grant award of $15,000, when combined with grants and donations from six other organizations, foundations and individuals, will be used to purchase and equip a vehicle that will facilitate the transport of team members before and after searches, allowing for active planning time enroute and ensuring that shared gear is readily accessible.

Traveling together is an efficient way to ensure all team members arrive simultaneously without risk of delay in commencement of search efforts. Such a vehicle also enhances team safety after long and strenuous search and rescue shifts by having a single, designated driver rather than multiple, tired drivers in separate vehicles.

