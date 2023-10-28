Parking restrictions take effect Nov. 1 east of Emigrant Gap

No parking sign

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Placer County officials are reminding residents and visitors that annual winter parking restrictions in the county’s higher elevations will take effect Nov. 1 until May 1, 2024. Parking along county maintained roadways east of Emigrant Gap (i.e. North Lake Tahoe, Serene Lakes, Olympic Valley, and Alpine Meadows) will be prohibited during this time, due to snowplow operations.

Compliance will help avoid damage to parked vehicles as well as snow removal equipment and, most importantly, will prevent delays to snow removal operations. County officials stress the importance of adhering to these restrictions even during mild weather as snow maintenance operations may still be taking place.

When parking in downtown areas, visitors should only use designated public parking lots. Illegally parked vehicles may be ticketed and fined or towed, if necessary.

The Board of Supervisors recently adopted an updated schedule of parking fines that goes into effect on November 30, 2023. The fine amounts for violating the snow parking restriction will increase from $98.50 to $150 for the first offense, from $198.50 to $250 for the second offense and from $298.50 to $450 for the third and subsequent offenses.

More information can be found here for winter parking restrictions and snow removal zones . The updated parking fine schedule is located here .