Passport to dining, Ski Swap, Fall Hoedown, pizza fundraiser on tap this weekend

16th annual Passport to Dining

Enjoy a delicious and fun evening of unlimited tastings to excite the palate from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach for the 16th Annual Passport to Dining. The fundraiser will feature 30 tasting stations including restaurants, caterers, breweries, and wineries. While enjoying tastings, guests can purchase raffle tickets and bid on silent auction items and packages.

The event requires advanced ticket purchase, which is $60 and includes unlimited, responsible tastings. The event is hosted by the North Tahoe Business Association, and a portion of the net proceeds will be donated to Sierra Community House.

To learn more about this 21-plus event, visit northtahoebusiness.org/passport-to-dining .

39th annual Truckee Ski & Snowboard Swap

Head over to the Truckee Community Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, for a free, all-ages Ski Swap of new and used winter equipment. Join in on the fun and look for local bargains, and get a chance to have your questions answered by local representatives from ski shops and resorts.

In addition, there will be a silent auction with season passes, lift tickets, local gift cards and more. All proceeds from sales and silent auctions at the swap will support Truckee Youth Sports Programs, including Buddy Werner, girls softball, youth basketball, and youth hockey.

Credit and debit cards only for this event. To learn more, visit http://www.tdrpd.org/221/Truckee-Ski-Swap .

Everyday Outlaw’s Fall Hoedown

Alibi Ale Works Truckee Public House is hosting Truckee’s favorite outlaws for a night of wild and rowdy fun at 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Everyday Outlaw’s Fall Hoedown. Tickets to this event are $10. The night will include live, old school country music and beer flowing through the show.

Everyday Outlaw has been nominated for a Forte Award in 2017 for Best Country Band in Reno/Tahoe, and have produced hints like “This Ain’t No Love Song.”

To learn more, visit alibialeworks.com/truckee-public-house .

Rubicon Pizza Company Fundraiser

Join Rubicon Pizza Company for an evening of family fun on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5-8 p.m. for an epic pizza party benefiting Friends of the Truckee Library and its New Library & Cultural Center campaign.

Enjoy a pizza, pasta, and salad buffet along with live music, drink specials, and raffle prizes for a suggested donation of $25 for adults and $15 for children. Paid entry includes a raffle ticket, and additional tickets are available for $5. All revenue will be donated. To learn more, visit http://www.truckeefol.org/events/fotl-rubicon-pizza-party-2022 .

Tahoe Chocolate & Wine Festival

Join Sierra Community House for a night of gratitude and celebration with the community at the 32nd Annual Tahoe Chocolate & Wine Festival from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at the Lone Eagle Grille in Incline Village.

The event will include wine and chocolate tastings, with heavy appetizers and live music throughout the afternoon.

Tickets to the festival are $175 per person, with different options for couples and VIP tables.

Donation options are also available to those who aren’t able to make the event, with proceeds benefitting the Sierra Community House, which is the primary human services agency in the North Lake Tahoe-Truckee region.

To learn more about the event and purchase tickets visit one.bidpal.net/cwf/welcome.