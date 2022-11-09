Passport to Dining tasting event Thursday in Kings Beach

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — Enjoy an evening of delicious tastings featuring up to 30 tasting stations from restaurants, caterers, breweries, and wineries hosted by the North Tahoe Business Association from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at the North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach.

A portion of net proceeds will be donated to Sierra Community House.

Tickets are $60 and include unlimited tastings from favorites like Alibi Ale Works, Jason’s Beachside Grille, Tahoe Blue Vodka, and Truckee River Winery, among a long list of others. Throughout the evening, guests can purchase raffle tickets and bid on silent auction items, which include Northern California Getaway Packages and many other valuable items.

Tickets are for guests ages 21-plus and require a valid ID upon arrival. Tickets include a commemorative wine glass..

To learn more, visit northtahoebusiness.org/passport-to-dining .